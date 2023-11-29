West Kelowna council defers decision on refurbishment of current city hall

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna council will wait to gather more information before deciding on the future of the refurbishment of the current city hall.

The property once housed the Mount Boucherie Community Hall but was repurposed as city hall shortly after West Kelowna incorporated in 2007.

The plan was always to return the building back to community use once a new city hall was built.

The new city hall on Old Okanagan Highway is expected to open early next year.

Instead of moving forward to find a company to lead the design build strategy council, at the request of Mayor Gord Milsom, council deferred a decision to a future meeting.

Milsom cited several reasons for the deferral including the potential for more available provincial money for child care which is proposed as one possible use for the refurbished community centre.

"I think it would be beneficial for our staff to go back to check and see if we can end up with a better situation with our application," said Milsom.

"I believe it would be beneficial to revisit our proposal whether to have a gym or not. I think we need to re-engage our stakeholders and our residents.

"If we can look at it first as first the renovation, secondly do we have a gym or not and thirdly what other services may be required or desired by our residents."

With the amount of money involved, Milsom says waiting and hearing from the public will give council an opportunity to give the renovation of the building more consideration.