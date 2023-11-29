West Kelowna's Brown Road to close for light up event

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Drivers are being advised of road closures in West Kelowna Friday for the annual light up.

Brown Road will close Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Gossett Rd. and Main St.

"The closure will give city crews, community groups and volunteers time to prepare, host and clean up. Businesses and side streets off Brown Road will remain open," said the city.

Elliott and Gossett Rd, as well as Old Okanagan Highway will remain fully open to provide through traffic to Westbank Centre homes, businesses and services.

The electric vehicle fast charging stations in the Westbank Lions Community Centre parking lot in the east wing, accessed off Brown Road, will also be closed during this time.

West Kelowna Light Up schedule: