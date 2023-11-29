West Kelowna council approves loan process for new $14M fire hall

Photo: Google Street View Fire hall 32

The City of West Kelowna will utilize the alternative approval process (AAP) to gauge public support to borrow the funds necessary for a new fire hall in Lakeview Heights.

The city is hoping to borrow up to $8 million of the anticipated $14.3 million cost of the new fire hall.

As expected, council gave swift approval in authorizing use of the AAP over a citywide referendum while also giving first three readings to the borrowing bylaw.

Once the province approves the bylaw, the city will establish a 30-day window where residents opposed to the borrowing initiative would have a chance to formally register that opposition. Ten per cent or more of the eligible voters would have to say no to stop the borrowing bylaw.

A report in 2012 suggested at that time the fire hall was nearing the end of its functional operating life.

The new fire hall #32, if approved by voters, would be situated on property presently housing the Lakeview Heights Community Centre.

The community hall, sport court, pickleball facilities and playground would all be initially removed to make way for the fire hall.

The fire hall itself would also include a new, larger community hall. New pickleball courts and a new playground would also be constructed.

"I support this project. They are our local heroes. They have a need and that need is a new fire hall 32," said Coun. Rick de Jong.

Once approved by the province, the city will begin a public consultation process including renderings and schematic drawings.

Dates for the AAP will be announced following provincial approval.