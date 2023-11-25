Bobby Bissessar takes reins of Greater Westside Board of Trade

Photo: Contributed Back row (L to R): John Whitehead, Stephanie Oliver, Bobby Bissessar, Dr. Lauren Tomkins and Rebecca Myers; Middle row (L to R): Scott Beaton, Tina Bisson and Bryan Fitzpatrick; Front row (L to R): Kenneth Carr, Amber Hall and Julie Pringle.

Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new president.

Bobby Bissessar, who is the sales and marketing director at The Cove Lakeside Resort, has assumed control of the board for his inaugural term. He officially took over on Tuesday morning during the organization’s annual general meeting.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to accept the role of president at the Greater Westside Board of Trade,” Bissessar said in a press release. “Guided by a commitment to collaboration, innovation and community growth, I am eager to embark on this journey with this dedicated and passionate team, building on the solid foundation that exists.

“Together we will champion the interests of our diverse business community, fostering prosperity and resilience on the Greater Westside.”

Bissessar replaces Amber Hall, who will remain on the board as past president. Other board members include vice-president Bryan Fitzpatrick (Pushor Mitchell), treasurer Scott Beaton (Scott A. Beaton Professional Corporation), secretary Tina Bisson (Manchester SPG), Julie Pringle (Snap Commercial Photography), Dr. Lauren Tomkins (West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre), James McCormick (Valley First), John Whitehead (John K. Whitehead and Associates), Kenneth Carr (PostNet), Rebecca Myers (COBS Bread) and Stephanie Oliver (Porrelli Law).

Heather Robinson is the organization’s executive director, while appointee directors include Jenny Money (Westbank First Nation Economic Development Commission), Rod Aubichon (Kelowna Metis Society) and Dominic Rampone (Westbank First Nation Economic Development Commission).