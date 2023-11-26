400-unit West Kelowna development coming back before council

Photo: LandVision Developments

West Kelowna city council will be taking another look at a large condo development proposed for the hill above CNB Middle School.

The LandVision Group is seeking to build a 401-unit condo and rental development spread across five, four-storey buildings at 2741 Auburn Road.

Council on Tuesday will be asked to rescind and then re-issue second reading for the rezoning proposal so the application can have a number of minor changes and corrections made to it.

“These changes do not change the intent of the application which was previously presented to council,” said a city staff report.

A public hearing on the development has been scheduled for Dec. 11 at 5 p.m., unless council decides to postpone or not re-read the amendment bylaw.

The development site is in an area already beset with traffic congestion including what city staff describe as "intersection failure and safety concerns."

As a result, the proposal includes the developer sharing in roughly $1.7 million in traffic improvements.

A presentation to the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association by LandVision said the mix of condo ownership and rentals in the development is still being determined.

It would also include a 7.6-hectare park dedication.

LandVision is holding an open house for the project on Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shannon Lake Golf Club where residents are invited to learn more about the development.