Seventh year of Festival of Trees sees strong growth

Cindy White

This is the seventh year of the Festival of Trees at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery and it could be the biggest yet for BC Children’s Hospital.

The number of companies and organizations sponsoring a tree is the highest ever.

“This year has been our most successful year to date. We already have 20 trees that have been sponsored and we’ve raised over $30,000 for the BC Children's Hospital. So there’s been, by far, our most successful start, before we’ve even really kicked off the Festival of Trees,” explains Mission Hill general manager Graham Nordin.

He points out that many of their sponsors come back year after year, and it’s not just corporate entities. One of their regulars is Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

The staff also look forward to getting into the holiday spirit every year as they prepare for the festival.

“This is the time of year that our entire staff get the most excited,” says Nordin. “Because this is really the opportunity to transform the entire property.”

“It really brings home that this is a family estate, and we’re so proud to be a part of not just this amazing cause, but the feeling of festiveness over the course of the year.”

The festival kicks off Friday night with a special light-up event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mission Hill featuring live music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. Then, starting Saturday and continuing until January 7, 2024, visitors can take in Festival of Trees dining and tasting experiences.

“Come and visit us, see the trees, vote for your favourite tree. Every vote donation goes directly to the Children’s Hospital. Proceeds of all of those experiences go to the hospital foundation as well,” Nordin adds.

The Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort is co-hosting the Festival of Trees for a second year. Its display went up November 17 and continues until January 5.