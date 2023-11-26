West Kelowna gearing up for annual holiday light up

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna is ringing in the holidays next week with its annual light up.

The Dec. 1 event takes place at the Westbank Centre on Brown Road, from Main Street to Gossett Road, and features a new market, giving all attendees a chance to cruise the streets, pick out their favourite vendors and get ahead on Christmas shopping.



“We will have choirs singing carols, kids activity stations, free hot chocolate, food trucks, and a visit from Santa,” says an email from the City of West Kelowna.

Mayor Gord Milson and Santa Claus can be seen riding the zamboni before turning on all the Christmas tree lights at exactly 6 p.m. for all to enjoy. Fireworks will follow at 8:30 p.m., depending on the weather.

West Kelowna Light Up Schedule: