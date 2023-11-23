Four-year-old with brain tumour fighting for his life

Photo: Samara Daradics

A Kelowna grandmother taking care of her four grandchildren received devastating news with Christmas just over a month away.

Sunday, November 12, Donna Bird found out that her four-year-old grandson Ciaro has a brain tumour. The boy and his grandmother were airlifted from Kelowna General Hospital to Vancouver Children's Hospital immediately with just the clothes on their backs.

Since being transferred to Vancouver, Ciaro has undergone surgery and had an external ventricular drainage machine treatment which unfortunately did not work. Shortly after the surgery, Ciaro was experiencing headaches and vomiting, so the doctors decided a shunt would be the next course of treatment.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ciaro had his second surgery to have a shunt placed in his head.

Ciaro and his Grandmother will be separated from Ciaro's brothers, Kaidan and Christian, and his sister Kilayna while he continues to receive treatment in Vancouver.

"This brave young boy who has just started kindergarten at Shannon Lake Elementary in West Kelowna needs our prayers and support," says family friend Samara Daradics.

To help Ciaro click here.

The money raised will help the Bird family with medical and household expenses during their difficult time.