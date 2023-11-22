Man rescued by helicopter after getting truck stuck in snow

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Police used their helicopter to rescue a man stuck in the backcountry off the Okanagan Connector Tuesday.

In a press release Wednesday, Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said they received a 911 call Tuesday from a man who had become stuck while driving on a forest service road near the Brenda Lake Recreation Site.

Const. Della-Paolera said the man had been exploring the backcountry in his new 4x4 truck when he got himself stuck in the snow.

To make matters worse, the driver was unable to provide the coordinates of his location and the RCMP's attempts to pinpoint his cell phone location were unsuccessful.

Following a “collaborative risk assessment,” police dispatched the Kelowna RCMP Air Services helicopter and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were also deployed to assist.

The man and his truck were spotted from the air and the pilot safely landed the chopper nearby. The driver was rescued without incident and he was flown out from the area.

“This is a strong reminder to be fully equipped and prepared when travelling into the backcountry,” Const. Della-Paolera said.

“Our community is fortunate that we have specialized resources from Kelowna RCMP Air Services and the many volunteers with COSAR that are able to assist in rescue in situations like this, otherwise this story could have ended very differently.”

Const. Della-Paolera says COSAR has noticed an increase in drivers relying on online maps for forest service roads that can sometimes be inaccurate.

“The RCMP and COSAR would like to remind motorists going into the backcountry that most forest service roads are not maintained and are impassable by road-intended vehicles during the winter months,” Const. Della-Paolera said.