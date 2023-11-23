Bear frolics in West Kelowna backyard

Rob Gibson

A young bear was captured on camera frolicking in a West Kelowna backyard recently.

Nora Wariach tells Castanet she is moving to the home near Kalamoir Regional Park soon and has been keeping an eye on the property using security cameras

That is when she spotted one of her new neighbours in her backyard.

The video shows a bear playing in the flower bed before sliding on the grass and doing an army crawl.

"I thought it was the cutest thing. He had a really fun time, he played with the landscape lighting. He went to mess around with the fire table," says Wariach.

Despite not being overly concerned about the bear in her backyard, Wariach says she contacted the BC Conservation Officer Service who advised her to be extra careful with their garbage when they do move in — otherwise enjoy the show.

"I love that he thinks it's a safe space... He's kind of like a jolly giant,"

Wariach says her family is looking for something a little quieter and she is looking forward to spending time at her new home.

"We were spending a lot of time downtown. So we had seen a lot of different things. But I'll definitely put up with bears, deer, and the raccoons. That's one of the reasons we came out here, to get away from the hustle and bustle. So this is something we're actually looking forward to," Wariach says.