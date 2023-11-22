Christmas market set for Grizzli Winery

Photo: Grizzli Winery

West Kelowna's Grizzli Winery is throwing their annual Christmas Market in support of three local charities.

Celebrate and help ring-in the holiday season through an indoor-market that features local vendors, a tasty wine selection, cocktails and an outdoor fire-pit.

"A family and pet-friendly event, Grizzli Winery's Christmas Market will raise money for local charities close to our hearts this year. Each market weekend will reflect a charity sponsorship where proceeds from the market weekend, including raffles and donation bins, will be collected and donated. It's the season to give back to our community and help change the holidays for many local families," said the winery in a news release.

The three charities involved this year will be Kelowna's Mamas for Mamas, Paws it Forward Dog Rescue and the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The market will take place through three straight weekends, starting with Dec. 2 and 3 at 2550 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna.

"We feature a wide selection of curated vendors and artists in B.C. that guarantee a fantastic holiday shopping experience. We proudly support professional, local talent, including established brands and up-and-comers. Visit the Grizzli Christmas Market inside the tasting room!"

Weekend one will be all about Mamas for Mamas, followed by Paws it Forward Dog Rescue for Dec. 9 and 10, and the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the final weekend Dec. 16 and 17.

The hours of the Christmas Market at Grizzli Winery are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.