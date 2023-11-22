Subcontractor claims nearly $700K in unpaid work at new West Kelowna city hall project

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s new city hall project, already behind schedule and over-budget, is now the subject of litigation.

Seagate Mass Timber Inc. filed a lawsuit in BC Supreme Court Friday naming the City of West Kelowna and the project’s head contractor Stuart Olson Construction.

Seagate, a subcontractor supplying mass timber and related work, is seeking nearly $700,000 from Stuart Olson and has claimed a builders lien of that amount on the city hall property.

In its lawsuit, Seagate claims it has not been paid for $697,979 worth of work.

“Seagate provided the work without delay and in good and workmanlike manner,” the suit says. “However, in breach of the subcontract, Stuart Olsen has refused or neglected to make payment for the work performed.”

The civil claim alleges Seagate submitted four invoices over the course of the work that remain unpaid. The original subcontract was worth $430,150, the suit says, but additional work was needed bringing the total close to $700,000.

The lawsuit is seeking a court declaration that Seagate is entitled to a lien on the property and a judgment worth $697,979 for the work.

The suit also claims breach of trust, alleging that Stuart Olsen “received certain sums of money on account of the price of the head contract, which constituted trust funds for the benefit of Seagate.”

“Stuart Olsen was enriched by or benefitted from the work performed by Seagate, and Seagate suffered a corresponding deprivation,” the lawsuit says.

"The work was not a gift by Seagate to Stuart Olsen."

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been argued in court.

Stuart Olsen Construction and the City of West Kelowna have 21 days from the date the lawsuit was filed to file their responses in court.

The City of West Kelowna earlier this month announced the cost of the municipality’s first purpose-built city hall had grown from $18 million to $22.4 million.

While it was originally hoped city staff could move in by the end of the year, that date has now been pushed to February 2024.

At the time, the city said delays were related to supply chains, labour shortages, construction market conditions and BC Hydro.

As of Nov. 10, the building was 85 per cent complete. When completed, it will also host a new Okanagan Regional Library location.