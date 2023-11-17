Wall of flame from truck fire closed Okanagan Connector Friday

Photo: Bob Hollier A wall of flames across the Okanagan Connector Friday morning.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector remains closed Friday afternoon, following an earlier truck fire.

According to a DriveBC update, the highway remains closed in both directions as of 3:30 p.m. The Penske rental truck caught fire about 11 kilometres west of Peachland, some time around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the truck contained chemicals that had caught fire, making it difficult to extinguish.

It's not clear when the highway might reopen, but DriveBC will provide its next update at 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

It appears the Okanagan Connector has been closed in both directions due to an earlier truck fire that involved hazardous chemicals.

While police said earlier that westbound traffic was able to get past the fire, several Castanet readers say they've been turned around at the Highway 97/97C turnoff.

One Castanet reader said they were told the highway would be closed for a while.

DriveBC says a further update on the closure will come at about 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The truck fire burning on the Okanagan Connector near the Silver Creek pullout is proving difficult to extinguish, according to police.

In a statement issued at noon, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters says the eastbound lanes of the Connector remain closed, as West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews battle the stubborn blaze.

"The truck, which is roughly 20 kilometres outside of West Kelowna near the Silver Creek pullout, was carrying chemicals that ignited and is making the fire fight challenging," Watters says, adding that firefighters are "making progress."

The westbound lanes of traffic remain open through the area, although Watters says travel has been slowed.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once it's been extinguished, although passerby Bob Hollier told Castanet it appeared to have originated near the back of the truck.

ORIGINAL: 11:25 a.m.

A truck fire has closed the eastbound lanes of traffic on the Okanagan Connector Friday morning, after burning fuel sent a wall of fire across the highway.

The large Penske rental truck caught fire some time around 10:30 a.m., about 10 kilometres east of Brenda Mines.

Photos from the scene show large flames burning the back half of the truck, while burning diesel fuel spread across the two lanes of eastbound traffic.

Passerby Bob Hollier, a retired Vancouver firefighter, stopped at the scene Friday morning to assist. He says the truck was hauling hazardous material, and the fire is sending toxic fumes into the air.

Hollier said the driver of the truck first tried to get the fire under control with a small extinguisher, but he was unsuccessful.

Emergency crews, including police and West Kelowna Fire Rescue, are now on scene.