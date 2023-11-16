Emergency watermain replacement to disrupt traffic on Boucherie Road

Photo: Google Maps Single-lane alternating traffic to begin Friday along a stretch of Boucherie Road for emergency waterman replacement.

Drivers are being advised to expect more slowdowns on Boucherie Road along the Westside Wine Trail, but this time it’s for unplanned work.

An emergency watermain replacement is set to begin Friday morning.

The City of West Kelowna says there will be single-lane alternating traffic weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Oak Barrel Place and Gregory Road.

Crews will be removing sections of pavement and part of the bike lane on the east side of Boucherie Rd. The bike lane will go back in when the watermain work is completed.

The new multi-use pathway on the west side of Boucherie Rd. will remain open throughout construction and bus service will continue.

Motorists should expect minor, daytime delays.

Installation of the multi-use pathway and other safety upgrades have slowed traffic along Boucherie Rd. for several months. Portions of that project are still underway.