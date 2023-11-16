West Kelowna council unanimously approves Shannon Ridge Drive development

Photo: Bluegreen Architecture

West Kelowna council applauded a developers creativity while approving a townhouse development on a "challenging piece of property."

Council unanimously approved the 29-unit townhouse project at 2102 Shannon Ridge Drive.

"This is a challenging site...the applicant has done a good job of designing and using the slopes," said Coun. Garrett Millsap.

Staff reminded council during its presentation the property is zoned R4 but has a site specific text amendment prohibiting apartments on the property due to its topography.

The 2.4 acre property has an upper and lower bench adjacent to the road and a steep forested area at the rear.

The development application required several variances pertaining to the height of the retaining wall, overall height of one of the units, setbacks and parking.

While many neighbours who had issue with the project noted the overwhelming number of variances sought, Coun. Tasha Da Silva noted each of the variances was required due to the site's topography.

Coun. Rick de Jong, while sympathetic to concerns of neighbours agreed the site was challenging to build on.

The development will include six buildings in three two-building blocks across the site. The 29 townhomes will features three and four bedroom units.