Two seek BC Conservative nomination in West Kelowna-Peachland

Photo: Contributed

The BC Conservative party will nominate their candidate for the next election in the West Kelowna-Peachland riding next month.

The party has informed the two candidates vying for the nomination that party members in the riding will participate in an online vote Saturday, Dec. 16.

The deadline for people to become members of the BC Conservative party and thus eligible to case a vote in midnight Saturday, Nov. 25.

Former firefighter John Martin and former Kelowna RCMP officer Macklin McCall are the two declared candidates to represent the party.

The next provincial election must be held on, or before, Oct. 19, 2024.

The riding is the former Kelowna-West riding currently held by BC United MLA Ben Stewart.

Stewart announced last month he would not be seeking re-election.