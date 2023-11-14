Water is finally flowing from West Kelowna's $75 million Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

Photo: City of West Kelowna Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

The taps at the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in West Kelowna are open, and water is now flowing.

The city announced Tuesday the $75 million plant is finally delivering "clean, safe and reliable water" to former Lakeview system users.

The city was able to confirm the news in consultation with Interior Health.

"This is a landmark day and council and everyone at the City of West Kelowna are very excited to share the excellent news that former Lakeview System users are receiving clean, safe and reliable water," said Mayor Gord Milsom during Tuesday's council meeting.

"We will wait until everyone is on the new water treatment plant before we celebrate, but this is truly an outstanding announcement."

As was indicated previously water from the plant will flow in two phases.

The first phase, now complete, is providing water to Lakeview system users. Phase 2 is to provide water from the new water treatment plant to West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard system users by the end of December.