Proposal before West Kelowna council for townhomes in hillside area

Photo: Bluegreen Architecture

West Kelowna city council will be asked to approve development and development variance permits for a townhosue development proposed for a hillside property.

The property at 2102 Shannon Ridge Drive is 2.4 acres in size with an upper and lower bench and a steep forested area at the rear.

Given the geography, a site-specific text amendment prohibits apartments on the property.

The owner of the property is asking for a development permit in order to construct 29 townhouse units within six buildings.

Each unit include either three or four bedrooms, an attached two-car garage and private outdoor space in the form of patios or decks.

"Variances are required given the hillside and sensitive terrestrial characteristics of the site to reflect the townhouse use instead of the typical apartment use seen in the R4 zone and to accommodate parking and driving areas within the development." the staff report states.

Five variances in all are being requested. Residents opposed to the development point to the number of variances being requested as the reason for their objection.

Each of the buildings would be three storeys in height.

Council will review the application Tuesday.