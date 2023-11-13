West Kelowna staff recommend against equipment storage on Bartley Road property

Photo: City of West Kelowna Drone footage

West Kelowna city council will be asked to deny an application for a permit to allow for heavy vehicle and equipment storage on a property situated on Bartley Road.

The owner of the 9.87 acre parcel located within the Bartley North neighbourhood is seeking a permit to allow for the indoor and outdoor storage of vehicles on approximately one acre of the property.

"The proposal has evolved since this initial amendment was applied for," staff write in a report that will be presented to council.

"Site visits and additional images as well as bylaw enforcement concerns led staff to believe the use that was applied for is different from what operations are being performed on the property."

Staff suggest drone photographs show the section of property is closer to an industrial site that equipment storage. They state the number of vehicles and equipment will be 18 plus with no proposed cap.

"These adjustments to the application may have serious ramifications for nearby homeowners and true agricultural uses such as the Niche Wine Company north of this property up Bartley Road."

The property is developed with a single detached home, riding stable and agricultural uses including horses and chickens, and accessory buildings.

A building permit was issued for a 60 by 80-foot steel building which the owners say will be utilized for indoor storage.

In their application to the city, the owner of the property notes they have been forced to to move their storage yard from Auburn Road, and industrial property within the municipality is scarce.

They also suggest the property will continue to be used primarily for agriculture with a riding arena, pastureland, chicken coop and their primary residence.

Council will review the application Tuesday.