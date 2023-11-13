BC Wildlife Federation research trail cam stolen from McDougall Creek burn area

Photo: BC Wildlife Federation

Someone has swiped a BC Wildlife Federation trail camera from the McDougall Creek burn area.

The wildlife federation says on its Facebook page that researchers for the Southern Interior Mule Deer Project arrived at the site above West Kelowna to find that someone had removed the camera and lock.

"From the burn pattern on the tree, they believe the camera would have survived the fire," the federation says.

The camera's bear guard was left behind on the tree.

"These cameras are all password protected and useless to anyone but those gathering data for better managing our wildlife in the SIMDeer Project," the group says.

"Should anyone come across a Reconyx camera with a SIMDeer label on it, please let us know, no questions asked – we just want to get the equipment and SD card data back to the researchers."

The wildlife federation relies on volunteer hours and donations, "and the loss of an expensive research camera and the SD card data is a setback," it says.