West Kelowna company launches Mamas for Mamas jewelry drive

Photo: Carolily Danielle and Donna Scheven

A West Kelowna jewelry company has had a very successful year. Now they’re giving back.

Founded by mother-daughter team Donna and Danielle Scheven, Carolily is launching its first jewelry drive in support of Mamas for Mamas.

Donna and Danielle recently returned from a whirlwind trip to Europe, where their creations were featured in a runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The showcase followed several features and mentions in international fashion magazines including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Glamour.

“Mamas for Mamas was one of the first charitable organizations we ever worked with as a company back in 2016,” says Danielle. “After the year our community and world at large has had, there is no better time than now to spread a little extra love.”

The Schevens have kicked off the Carolily Jewelry Drive by giving 25 pieces of new jewelry. Their goal is to collect 300 pieces for women in need.

“We are honoured to help support women in our community who need a hand up,” Donna shares. “We all have jewelry we no longer wear or need. It is such a small ask, but one that can have such a profound impact on someone else”.

Anyone who wishes to donate “very gently used” jewelry can drop it off at three sponsor locations:

PostNet in West Kelowna

Olive & Elle in downtown Kelowna

Strut Footwear in the Lower Mission

In return for your donation, you will receive 15% off your next purchase through the Carolily website.

The donation deadline is November 30. For more information, you can email Danielle Scheven at [email protected].