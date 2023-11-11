Power restored after fallen tree knocked out power to Glenrosa homes

Photo: BC Hydro Saturday morning's power outage in Glenrosa.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Power has been restored to the 1,182 West Kelowna homes.

The outage earlier Saturday morning had been caused by a tree that hit a power line in the Glenrosa area.

Strong winds in the Lower Mainland have also left tens of thousands of homes without power.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

More than 1,100 homes are without power in West Kelowna's Glenrosa area Saturday morning after a tree came down across power lines.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the power went out for 1,182 Glenrosa homes, as far north to Crystal Mountain.

BC Hydro says a tree came across their lines, knocking the power out to the area.

Crews have yet to be assigned to the outage, and BC Hydro has not yet provided an estimated time of restoration.