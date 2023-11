Photo: BC Hydro Saturday morning's power outage in Glenrosa.

More than 1,100 homes are without power in West Kelowna's Glenrosa area Saturday morning after a tree came down across power lines.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the power went out for 1,182 Glenrosa homes, as far north to Crystal Mountain.

BC Hydro says a tree came across their lines, knocking the power out to the area.

Crews have yet to be assigned to the outage, and BC Hydro has not yet provided an estimated time of restoration.