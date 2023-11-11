Plans for a 14-unit townhouse on Bering Rd coming before West Kelowna council

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna council will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed townhouse development on Bering Road.

Merits of the proposed 14-unit development within the Westbank Urban Centre will be debated when council meets Tuesday afternoon.

The developer is seeking a development permit for the project as well as a variance permit for a half dozen variances including those for decreased side and front setbacks as well as a reduction in parking stalls from 17 to 15.

According to the report, the developer is proposing one, two and three bedroom units within the development with surface parking accessed primarily through the rear lane and community amenity space in the centre of the site.

"The townhouse development proposes a brownstone-style design with each unit having its own walk up/down access and outdoor patio space facing the street," the staff report states.

"Variances are required to accommodate the unique design elements of this development."

While the property is designated commercial core within the new Official Community Plan, staff do note the application has been instream since 2021, before the OCP was adopted.

The proposal does abide by the underlying zoning which does not permit commercial uses.

"The proposed townhouse development adds additional housing units and housing options in an existing residential neighbourhood," the report concludes.