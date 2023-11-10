Numerous issues result in construction delays and cost increases for new West Kelowna city hall

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna hopes to begin moving into its new city hall sometime in late January or early February - more than a year later than initially hoped.

Construction on the new city hall on Old Okanagan Highway began in 2021 with expectations of a late 2022 completion.

However, issues related to supply chain, labour shortages, construction market conditions and BC Hydro issues resulted in about nine months of delays according to a report to be presented to city council on the progress of construction.

The project also suffered through two seasons of extreme winter weather shutdowns, two wildfires and landslides between West Kelowna and Penticton.

The project has also blown through the initial $18 million budget. It's now anticipated the overall cost of the city hall project will come in at nearly $22.4 million.

The city points to numerous factors around material unavailability, trades not locking in pricing at the time of tender and BC Hydro design and construction delays.

The report states despite going over budget no new taxation will be required to make up the difference. The shortfall will be made up from the city hall reserve account, borrowing, available parks DCCs and an operating surplus reserve.

A handful of new tenants are also being added to the building aside from civic use and the library.

Separate office space is being constructed for the riding MP and MLA as well as Service BC and ICBC.

According to the report the building is 85 per cent complete with both the city and Okanagan Regional Library set to take occupancy within the first six or seven weeks of 2024. Timing for other tenants to occupy the building will be determined after the city has moved in.

Landscaping is expected to be complete in the spring of next year.