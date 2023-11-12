Growing West Kelowna fastball association needs more ball diamonds

Photo: Expose Photography

The Westside Minor Fastball Association has received the 2023 Softball BC MVP Association of the Year Award, being recognized as the best association to work with, grow and further develop the game of baseball. But they're running out of room to play.

President Lindsey Williams and her Vice President Lisa Hoogendoorn have put in work over the past three seasons to recruit new talent, with WMFA nearly doubling in league signups, going from just about 100 kids in 2021 to more than 200 players in 2023.

Everyone wants to play baseball, but there's a problem; there's not enough ball diamonds and playing locations in West Kelowna to accompany the growth of the league.

"[Lisa and I] were born and raised on ball fields," said Williams. "So we have a very big passion for the sport, and so when we got together and sat on the board we had big hopes and dreams for this association, in the fact that, in particular, we don't have designated fields on this side of the lake for us."

Williams tells Castanet they have been trying to obtain an official space for their league, but the baseball fields in West Kelowna have been grandfathered in for adult slo-pitch rather than youth fastball.

“We need to get our own fields. If we had the opportunity to have fields like Westside Minor Baseball, then we would be able to advertise more for our sport by hosting more tournaments bringing in the opportunity to call somewhere home," added Williams.

"We have all of our teams that have won gold medals, but we have nowhere to show them off. It's unfortunate. Minor softball is getting pushed down as a back seat to adult slo-pitch on the Westside.”

The Westside Minor Fastball Association says the City of West Kelowna has given the league the same field space as the previous year — Issler Park and Ranch Road — but they've been unable to accommodate for the fast growth of the association, forcing them to look for alternative options outside the city.

"We have reached out to neighbouring associations like Summerland. They don't have an association but they have five fields out there. However, asking our families to travel 30 minutes for practice, so an hour of commute both ways is not super ideal. Plus, we're paying to rent fields one way or another, but I'd rather pay to rent in our local community than have to go out to Summerland," added Williams.

While the City of West Kelowna says they want to congratulate the association, its players and staff on their recent award, they're equally as happy for the growth of the sport throughout the community.

"Staff will continue to work closely with the club to maximize the use of existing athletic fields and we will try our very best to meet their specific needs in the short term," said a statement from the City of West Kelowna.

The Parks Master Plan will give consideration to sports fields and other amenity requests over the medium and long term.

Council consulted with the public this year, including sports user groups, such as the softball and fastball clubs. The City says the input has been considered in the creation of a draft plan, which Council is expected to consider at a future meeting.

"We hope to have the draft plan available for the public soon with the understanding that any recommendations are subject to the plan being adopted in the new year and future budget deliberations," the City said.

While the association and the City of West Kelowna continue to work towards a solution that benefits everyone, Williams has turned to indoor facilities throughout West Kelowna in an attempt to allow players to enjoy the sport of baseball 365 days a year.

For her, it's also a proven way to keep kids interested and to grow the game.

"Our Association is dedicated to building the sport. We are much more than a softball association, we are one very big family... I want to see great things for the Westside Outlaws so to finish off with a quote from the Field of Dreams movie, 'build it and they will come.' We are hoping to build fields to grow our amazing sport," said Williams.