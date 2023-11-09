RCMP confirm two teens have been arrested after assault at MBSS

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that two male youths have been arrested following a violent assault that was caught on camera taking place on Mount Boucherie Secondary School property last week.

"At this time, two youth males have been arrested in relation to the incident at Mount Boucherie Secondary School Nov. 2," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Castanet received a short video that captured the incident that happened at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

In the video, which Castanet will not be publishing, a group of students can be seen outside an entranceway into Mount Boucherie and shows one teenage boy attacking and punching another boy multiple times before the victim drops to the ground in a defensive posture.

One of the bystanders attempts to intervene on the victim's behalf but is tossed aside by another bystander and the beating continues with more punches and kicks thrown. The victim remained on the ground in a defenceless posture, but he appeared to remain conscious.

The video itself is only 20 seconds long and doesn't show the beginning of the incident but it clearly shows the aggressor walking towards the camera at the end of the video.

RCMP tell Castanet, "both males have been released on conditions to protect the safety of the victim. They are scheduled to appear at a later date in court," Cpl. Gauthier says.

When Castanet spoke with School District 23 Supt. Kevin Kardaal last week he called the incident an assault rather than a fight and the video appears to support that statement.

"I would say that it was an assault. In all cases where violence occurs between students in the community, or students on students, the district has processes in place that include suspension all the way up to indefinite suspension," says Kardaal.