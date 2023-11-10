Elvis concert for firefighters charitable society

Photo: Two Kings - Elvis

An Elvis tribute artist is coming to West Kelowna in support of their Professional Firefighter's Charitable Society.

Featuring from the USA, Jimmy Holmes, first runner up at the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises, in Memphis.

"Don’t miss the look, voice, mannerisms, movement, charisma & energy. It’s truly an illusion you’ll be caught up in and you’ll absolutely love it," says the press release.

Co-headlining the event is West Kelowna's own DJ Dodge, a grand champion non-professional out of the 2023 Penticton Elvis Festival, who will also be backed by the 10-piece band, the Uptown Hornz, Cadillac Kings and Cadillac Queens.

100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards the Kelowna and West Kelowna Professional Firefighter’s Charitable Societies.

"Come out for a rare and unforgettable night of entertainment and celebrate the heroes that protected our communities during the 2023 wildfires. Enjoy the songs and performances from the Vegas Concert years, including the high energy songs, big ballads, and gospel music."

The event is happening Friday, March 8, with doors opening at 6:30pm.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Emmanuel Church Auditorium, 2600 Hebert Rd in West Kelowna.

Tickets are available through EventBrite.