Hundreds of people attend WFN Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony

Madison Reeve

It was a day of remembrance for Westbank First Nation.

WFN held a ceremony on Wednesday to mark Indigenous Veterans Day at its veterans memorial.

The ceremony included the honouring of veterans, the laying of wreaths, and the singing of songs by Sensisyusten students.

WFN council member Jordan Coble says it is also a day to recognize contributions.

"We recognize it for our community and our Indigenous Peoples within our area, but also just across Canada. It is a day to ensure that Indigenous contributions to the protection of Canada, protection of our traditional territories before Canada became a country are recognized properly," he said.

Indigenous Veterans Day is held separately from Remembrance Day ceremonies that take place across the country on November 11th.

"Instead of trying to impose ourselves within the existing Remembrance Day ceremony and trying to insert ourselves there, we just do what we have always done and make sure that we recognize our people in a good way."

More than 4,000 Indigenous people served in the First World War, while more than 4,200 served in World War Two.

Patrick Paul served from1963 to 1966 with the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.

The Infantry is one of the three Regular Force infantry regiments of the Canadian Army of the Canadian Armed Forces

"I actually come here and honour those guys on the wall there."

Hundreds of community members attended the ceremony.