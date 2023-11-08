Multiple DoorDash customers charged extra tips without their knowledge by delivery man

Contributed

Dozens of DoorDash customers across Kelowna and West Kelowna say they are victims of fraud after residents claim that a DoorDash employee has been illegally adding tips to their orders long after the delivery has taken place.

Brad Bulley, a resident of West Kelowna, says he had multiple credit card charges totaling $200 in DoorDash tips.

He says he never authorized the charges.

"We realized this last night. We talked to DoorDash and got our refund back."

Bulley says he believes a specific food delivery driver is behind the charges.

"You place your order and set the tip amount. It gets paid before the delivery. The food is delivered. Everything is good, and then this guy, who delivered the food, somehow goes and breaks into your DoorDash account and talks to customer service, saying, 'Hey, I want to add another tip to my order.' DoorDash customer service then adds another tip for you."

Bulley says he checked his credit card several nights ago after multiple DoorDash users came forward on Facebook alerting the community that they had also been charged by DoorDash for tips they never authorized.

"You receive an email saying, 'Thank you for your additional tip,' and most of those emails go to the junk email, so people aren't seeing it. We didn't see it, and then we went on there and were like, 'Holy [expletive]... this one, this one, this one. It was $17, $22, $24. Even on $20 orders, there's a $22 tip," Bulley said.

West Kelowna resident Katy Wilson says she was charged multiple times by the company as well.

"I myself was charged the extra tip twice on the same order — driver Amit. DoorDash has received numerous calls from people telling them this, but they just suggest it's not possible for a driver to do so and that we must have done it ourselves."

Wilson says she received the following email from DoorDash when the additional tip was added to her meal.

"We have adjusted your tip from Bamboo Chopsticks Westbank per your request. Your payment method will be charged CA$25.00. You'll see an updated or separate charge reflecting the final amount. We sincerely appreciate your generosity," the email to Wilson said.

Mitch, a Kelowna resident, tells Castanet he was also a victim of the scam.

"I had a missed call from DoorDash tech support in the middle of the night, and then I saw my email that they added this tip I requested. He contacted DoorDash support and had $20 added to the tip," he said.

Quinten Vos shared his experience with DoorDash on Kelowna Rant and Rave and says he will be contacting the Better Business Bureau to make a complaint.

"I placed a DoorDash order on October 26th, and last night got an email saying that $24 was added to my order and to thank me for my generosity. I never added that tip, so I posted on Facebook to find out the driver Amit has been doing this to many more people even a month after the order was filled."

"Anywhere from $20 to $26, I want to make people aware, and I feel like this delivery driver needs to be held accountable. After speaking with DoorDash, they refunded me, but I'm sure there are lots of people who don't know they got charged extra... it's the same driver," he said.

Castanet has reached out multiple times to DoorDash for comment.

The delivery company responded to one of our requests via email.

"I want you to know that we take these reports very seriously at DoorDash, and we sincerely appreciate you reaching out and informing us of this incident with such detail. We do not condone this type of action and are currently investigating this with the information provided. If you choose to file a police report, please know that DoorDash will cooperate fully and provide the best information possible," an email from the Trust and Safety Response Team said.

At this time it is unknown if Amit is still working for the company.