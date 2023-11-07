Traffic stopped, drivers reporting ‘whiteout’ conditions on Okanagan Connector

Photo: Facebook Heavy snow was falling on the Okanagan Connector between Pennask Summit and Brenda Mines Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was all but stopped on the Okanagan Connector Tuesday afternoon.

Several drivers reported heavy snow and poor visibility. They reported seeing a number of vehicles in the ditch along Highway 97C.

The worst stretch appears to be between Brenda Mines and Pennask Summit. Heavy snow can be seen covering the highway in some spots and what appears to be ice on other sections.

DriveBC issued an advisory at 3:30 p.m. warning of limited visibility due to dense fog.

Travellers have posted several photos on the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook Page saying they encountered ‘Whiteout” conditions near Pennask Summit. Photos show westbound traffic apparently stopped in some areas.

Winter tires are mandatory on most highway mountain passes in B.C. this time of year, including on the Okanagan Connector.