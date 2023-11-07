Ski movie fundraiser at Mar Jok Elementary has a local connection

Photo: Blank Collective Films The Mar Jok Parent Advisory Council will be screening Fortune Hunters as a fundraiser on Nov. 18, 2023.

A new ski movie with some local connections is being shown at Mar Jok Elementary School later this month.

Professional Skiers Stan Rey and Alexi Godbout are two of the stars of Fortune Hunters, by Blank Collective Films. The movie follows a group of thrill seekers on an epic pioneer-style journey through the mountains of the Northwest as well as Lake Tahoe and Japan.

Rey is the husband of Kelowna Olympic medallist Kelsey Serwa. Godbout’s connection to West Kelowna is former Solomon team manager Tyler Gigg, who is on the Parent Advisory Council at Mar Jok, and helped organize the viewing party.

Gigg says Godbout and Rey transitioned to big mountain, backcountry skiing and filmmaking after successful amateur careers.

“It’s kind of a neat deal that he (Godbout) is able to be an athlete and produce his own film all at the same time,” said Gigg. “There’s a very small group of athletes like that globally that are able to do what Alexi is doing, as well as Stan Rey.”

He calls Fortune Hunters one of the best ski movies he’s seen in quite a few years. The fundraiser hosted by the Mar Jok PAC will take place on Saturday, November 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Gigg says there will be plenty of door prizes, including skis and goggles and a silent auction. Last year, a similar viewing party for a Warren Miller movie raised about $2,000 for programs at the school.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.