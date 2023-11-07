Telus customers without service in West Kelowna, Peachland

Photo: Contributed

Telus customers in West Kelowna and Peachland are without services, including internet, home phone, and Optik TV Tuesday morning.

Telus crews are investigating the outage, "we apologize, Telus services are currently experiencing a disruption impacting landline phones, which may affect your ability to reach emergency (911) services," says a statement on the Telus outage page. The issue is believed to be hardware related.

The outage started at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. No word yet when the services will be restored.