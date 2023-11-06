Temporary closure of Hudson Road intersection Monday night

Photo: Contributed

The Hudson Road intersection south of Concord Road will close Monday night to conduct work on a sewer.

The City of West Kelowna says the road will close at 7 p.m. to allow crews from a private developer to conduct sewer work for the new childcare building at Hudson Road Elementary School.

The intersection is scheduled to re-open to traffic by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Work will not impact utility services for residents and businesses in the area

Following this sewer work, the private contractor is scheduled to repair the asphalt along Hudson Road to Alhambra Drive.

The paving work is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 10. During the work, intermittent, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this week until the paving is complete.

The schedule may be subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The City says it has reached out to emergency services, School District 23, Hudson Road Elementary School staff, and BC Transit.

Construction-ahead signs have also been posted in the work area and traffic-control personnel will be on site where crews are paving.