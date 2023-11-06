Van rolls on Okanagan Connector

Photo: Contributed A damaged mini van was partially blocking Highway 97C after it reportedly rolled Monday morning.

A vehicle has rolled along the Okanagan Connector.

A Castanet reader shared photos showing what appears to be a heavily damaged minivan sitting upright in the middle of the westbound lanes of the highway. The witness said the vehicle rolled near the Brenda Mines Road underpass at approximately 9:38 Monday morning.

It appears fresh snow fell overnight along Highway 97C and there was slush on the road at the time of the crash.

??#BCHwy97C westbound report of vehicle incident at Brenda Mines Rd. Expect delays #Peachland #Merritt — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 6, 2023

Drive BC said there was limited visibility on the Okanagan Connector between the Junction of Highway 97 and Pennask Summit and advised drivers to watch for slippery sections.

Motorists travelling the highway should expect delays near the crash scene.