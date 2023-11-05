224651
West Kelowna  

Power restored to West Kelowna homes Sunday

Power fully restored

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

Power has now been fully restored in West Kelowna following the widespread outage Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Power has been restored for most of the West Kelowna residents Sunday morning, although 501 homes remain without power.

The remaining outage remains contained to a smaller area east of downtown Westbank, between Carrington and Majoros roads.

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a “bird contacting our wires."

ORIGINAL: 9:20 a.m.

More than 3,500 homes in West Kelowna are without power Sunday morning after a bird hit power lines.

The outage is impacting a large area southeast of Highway 97, from downtown Westbank to just past Grizzly Road. Power has been out since just after 8:30 a.m.

According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a “bird contacting our wires."

Crews have been assigned to the outage, but no estimated time of restoration has been posted by BC Hydro at this time.

