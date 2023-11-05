More than 3,500 West Kelowna homes without power Sunday morning

Photo: BC Hydro
Sunday morning's power outage in West Kelowna.
More than 3,500 homes in West Kelowna are without power Sunday morning after a bird hit power lines.
The outage is impacting a large area southeast of Highway 97, from downtown Westbank to just past Grizzly Road. Power has been out since just after 8:30 a.m.
According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a “bird contacting our wires."
Crews have been assigned to the outage, but no estimated time of restoration has been posted by BC Hydro at this time.