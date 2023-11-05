224014
West Kelowna  

More than 3,500 West Kelowna homes without power Sunday morning

Bird knocks out power

More than 3,500 homes in West Kelowna are without power Sunday morning after a bird hit power lines.

The outage is impacting a large area southeast of Highway 97, from downtown Westbank to just past Grizzly Road. Power has been out since just after 8:30 a.m.

According to BC Hydro, the outage was caused by a “bird contacting our wires."

Crews have been assigned to the outage, but no estimated time of restoration has been posted by BC Hydro at this time.

