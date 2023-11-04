West Kelowna woman accused of 2022 murder granted bail Friday

Photo: Instagram Ka-Mikosit Favelle

A West Kelowna woman who's facing a murder charge will be released from custody as she awaits trial, after she was granted bail Friday.

Ka-Mikosit Favelle was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death back in September, stemming from a vehicle crash on West Kelowna's Horizon Drive on Aug. 19, 2022.

The crash left a silver vehicle upside down in a ditch and resulted in the death of Adam Briand-Lawrence.

It appeared to be a simple motor vehicle collision until a family member of Briand-Lawrence announced on social media a few days later that a criminal investigation was ongoing.

The criminal investigation into the death took more than a year, and police said the file was “complex.”

Favelle's charges are designated as a “K-file” in online court records, which indicates an incident involving intimate partner violence.

Since her arrest on Sept. 15, Favelle has remained in custody. But during a bail application Friday morning, the Crown did not oppose her release and Justice Michael Brundrett granted her bail.

The submissions made during the bail application and Justice Brundrett's reasons for judgment are covered under a routine publication ban.

Favelle will be be under 24-hour house arrest conditions while out on bail, with an exception allowed for employment. She's also barred from consuming drugs or alcohol and from being behind the wheel of a vehicle.

As part of her release, Favelle is required to put up $25,000 if she breaches her conditions, while three family members have also agreed to put up an additional $25,000.

Favelle is scheduled to be back before the courts next week, but the case is still in its early stages. Dates for a preliminary inquiry are expected to be set shortly, but a possible trial is still a long ways away.