RCMP launch investigation after assault West Kelowna high school

Photo: Contributed

RCMP is investigating an assault at Mount Boucherie Secondary School on Thursday.

The incident happened on school property and School District 23 superintendent Kevin Kardaal described the incident as an outright assault, not a fight. The incident involved two grade nine students.

"I would say that it was an assault. In all cases where violence occurs between students in the community, or students and students, the district has processes in place that include suspension all the way up to indefinite suspension," says Kardaal.

The incident has been reported to the RCMP and Kardaal says because it is now an active investigation, he can't comment any further on the particulars of the assault.

"In all cases, we involve the RCMP. That is the case here, the RCMP are investigating and I can't give you any further comment," Kardaal says.

Castanet received a news tip indicating one student attacked another, beat them unconscious and then continued the assault while the incident was being videotaped.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details.