Truck catches fire on Highway 97 in Westbank

Photo: Contributed

A truck towing a trailer caught fire on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

According to a witness, the truck's engine caught on fire just after 3:30 p.m. in Westbank, heading south.

The witness says it didn't appear that anyone was injured.

"I came around the corner and saw the truck ablaze. The fire truck showed up and got it out within a couple of minutes."

The witness says traffic is moving extremely slowly.

Drivers should expect delays while travelling through the area.