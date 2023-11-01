Mt. Boucherie Winery makes big donation to Mamas for Mamas

Photo: Steven Lane

Mamas for Mamas has received a $20,000 donation from West Kelowna's Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery.

Mamas for Mamas founder Shannon Christensen says the donation is much more than a gift

"It's a testament to their generous spirit and unwavering commitment to bettering the lives of families in need. Their support is a beacon of hope that illuminates the path towards a brighter future for Mamas for Mamas programs, reminding us all that when compassion meets generosity, lives are forever changed,” she said.

The winery waived all tasting fees once they were able to reopen after the wildfires, instead asking people to donate to Mamas For Mamas. The winery also sent a portion of the sale of certain wines to help support the charity.

“While the (wildfire) situation definitely slowed things down, we were genuinely overwhelmed by how generous our customers were when they found out that we were striving to support our community,” said winery general manager Jesse Harnden.

What began as a simple and reactive effort to react to dire circumstances ended up turning into a significant donation.

“In the Lower Mainland and on the Island, people in the wine business wanted to help but sometimes didn’t realize the scope of the devastation. Once we started this promotion, many stores were so eager to pick up an extra case or two and join in our efforts,” said Kimberley Carlson, key accounts representative for Mt. Boucherie in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.