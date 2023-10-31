Volunteers, sponsors sought for wildfire gratitude event next spring

Photo: Tina Pomponio The McDougall Creek fire burns behind homes.

A group of West Kelowna residents are planning an event for the spring to say thank you to first responders who fought the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Event chairperson Tom Groat says the Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude Event on April 27, 2024 in Memorial Park will be a full-day event for the whole family.

“We're hoping it’s going to be a really nice way of saying thank you to all those people that helped keep us safe,” Groat said.

Groat is also the president of the Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association, which had been planning a community event for the summer that ended up getting derailed by the fire.

The association, and other community groups, in consultation with the West Kelowna Fire Department determined that a spring event would be the best way to say thank you.

“The event is going to be for the whole family, for the whole community,” Groat said. “And it's going to recognize not only the firefighters, but also all the first responders and the support workers that were all instrumental in fighting the wildfire crisis this fall.”

Groat says they are planning for live music on a stage, a BBQ, kids zone, formal gratitude ceremony and having an array of emergency vehicles on display.

A commemorative pin is also being created that will be sold to the general public and sent to any first responders that helped battle the fire.

“There were all sorts of agencies that were from out of town, and even international, we're gonna see if we can ship some buttons off to those people as well,” Groat said.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Society.

Organizers are in the process of searching for volunteers and sponsors. If you would like to get involved, you can contact the organizers via their website.