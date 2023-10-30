Westbank First Nation, Okanagan College sign updated memorandum of understanding

Photo: Okanagan College WFN Chief Robert Louie (right) and OC president Dr. Neil Fassina.

Okanagan College and the Westbank First Nation signed an updated memorandum of understanding Monday.

The document lays out objectives and principles of a partnership that will help the school embrace reconciliation and ensure culturally appropriate and quality education and skills training opportunities for WFN learners.

"In the spirit of unity and understanding, this partnership between Okanagan College and Westbank First Nation signifies a commitment to empowering our people through education,” said WFN Chief Robert Louie.

“This collaboration embodies the essence of reconciliation, fostering mutual respect and creating bridges of knowledge that span generations, cultures, and aspirations, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all."

The MOU states the college will engage WFN for guidance and advice on how Indigenous ways of knowing, doing and being as well as the consideration of partnerships to look at workforce development opportunities for WFN members.

“I’m proud of the relationship we have with Westbank First Nation and the work that is underway between us as they support and guide us along our journey,” said Rhea Dupuis, OC’s director of Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

“This MOU will allow us to continue to deepen our relationship and move forward in a good way, taking guidance from Indigenous ways of knowing and being and helping support Indigenous students.”

The relationship between OC and WFN dates back decades. In 2022, there were 1,480 Indigenous students attending OC, nine per cent of the student population.