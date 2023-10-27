Contractor fined, vehicles taken off road, after striking West Kelowna overpass

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna-based contractor was fined and had its vehicles taken off the road after crashing into a Highway 97 overpass earlier this month.

The arm of an excavator being hauled by a MJI Contracting Inc. truck hit the Westside Road overpass, damaging it, on Oct. 3.

The provincial government’s database of overpass strikes lists the cause of the strike as “carrier/driver error: no permit.”

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Transportation says a lane of the overpass will be closed until repairs can be made to the structure.

Violation tickets issued at the scene of the incident totalled $483. A following investigation by CVSE resulted in additional penalties of $725, bringing the total charges to $1,208.

“The carrier was suspended from October 3 to October 12, 2023, while this investigation was underway, during which time all the carrier’s vehicles were taken off the road,” said the ministry.

The cost of repairs to the overpass will be recovered by the ministry from the vehicle operator’s insurance provider.

MJI Contracting did not respond to request for comment.

There has been somewhat of an epidemic of commercial vehicles striking B.C. overpasses recently. It has happened 15 times this year, so far.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming told CTV News this week stiffer penalties are in the works for those who carelessly crash into overpasses and bridges.

Photo: Colin Dacre