Okanagan Forest Task Force clears burned vehicles from McDougall Creek wildfire zone

Photo: Kane Blake The Okanagan Forest Task Force removed some burned vehicles from the McDougall Creek wildfire zone on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Cleaning up after a wildfire is a long, difficult process, but the Okanagan Forest Task Force has lent a helping hand in one area impacted by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

On Saturday, a group of volunteers pulled out several burned vehicles from the blackened forest in the vicinity of Bartley Road.

OFTF founder Kane Blake posted a video of the work on the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Yesterday a few of us spent the day pulling burnt vehicles from Bartley Rd. It became a 12 hour clean up/recovery with many obstacles but great people to help overcome any challenge we became faced with,” he wrote.

Blake said it was not a scheduled clean-up event, simple a day of pulling out burnt vehicles. He added that ABC Recycling will be picking up the junk metal early next week.

The volunteers pulled out a handful of vehicles, but there are still many more to be removed. Blake says it takes a long time because of the terrain and because the cars and trucks are in such bad shape from the fire they simply crumble and fall apart.

The McDougall Creek wildfire was the largest wildfire in the history of West Kelowna. It destroyed or damaged close to 200 buildings and Over 10,000 residents had to evacuate their homes at the height of the blaze.

If you want to help support the Okanagan Forest Task Force, local business M&M Performance is fundraising to add a six seater side by side all-terrain vehicle to the team’s fleet.

Over the years the OFTF has removed more than 332,000 pounds of garbage and 447,000 pounds of metal from the wilderness in the Central Okanagan.