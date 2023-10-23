Deer disentangled weeks after it was spotted with a hammock wrapped around its antlers

Photo: Contributed A deer that had been tangled in a hammock was spotted hammock-free on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Lakeview Heights.

It’s a happy ending to a story about a deer and a hammock.

A resident of West Kelowna’s Lakeview Heights posted a photo on a community Facebook group on Sunday, to update her neighbours about a buck she had spotted in her yard last month with its antlers entangled in a hammock.

“A little update for everyone. This guy is rope free!” she wrote on Sunday morning.

She said the deer was back in her yard this week and he had somehow freed himself from his rope adornment.

Her original photo showed the hammock hanging from both antlers and blocking the animal’s eyesight. It brought up memories of ‘Hammy,’ a deer that made headlines about six years ago after it was seen wandering Prince Rupert with a purple hammock stuck on its antlers.

In that case, conservation officers had to tranquilize the buck to get him free, but in the case of the West Kelowna deer, he seems to have sorted things out himself.

Hailey Gooliaff with the BC Conservation Officer Service told Castanet that in the fall, deer start rubbing the velvet off their antlers and they can become entangled in netting and other objects as they scratch away.

She suggested it’s best to let nature take its course, saying the animals lose their antlers every year, so anything tangled in them would likely fall off as well. The Lakeview Heights deer got free before he lost his rack.