Developer seeks to turn West Kelowna trailer park into a light industrial park

Photo: Google Earth A mobile home park at 2355 Marshall Road in West Kelowna is proposed to be re-developed into an industrial park.

West Kelowna's advisory planning commission is being asked to weigh in on a rezoning application for property at 2355 Marshall Road.

The applicant is asking the property be rezoned from the manufactured home park zone to light industrial.

The property presently houses the Shady Acres manufactured home park.

The application suggests the area, adjacent to Highway 97 between Boucherie and Hudson roads, has been identified to address industrial objectives within the new Official Community Plan (OCP).

Staff indicate in a report the land use designation for the property within the OCP is business park which allows for a range of commercial and light industrial uses.

The proposal before the committee is to rezone the property to make way for a light industrial development featuring two two-storey buildings with a total of 156,000 square feet.

The buildings would include office space on the main floor with office and storage space on the mezzanine.

The developer has proposed a relocation assistance plan for current residents of the park in accordance with the city's redevelopment policy.

Thirty seven of the 46 homes on the property have either been demolished or are scheduled for demolition. None of the remaining homes are able to be moved due to their age.

According to a demographic report, most residents of the park are single seniors or individuals, couples and families with low incomes.

The developer says it has designed a program which outlines the general demographic of the residents, a

detailed profile of the existing manufactured homes, and provides residents with multiple options to choose

from depending on their individual housing needs.

The committee will make recommendations concerning the application which will be forwarded to city council at a future date.