Water to flow from Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant by the end of November

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna water customers can expect to begin receiving water from the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant within the next month.

According to director of engineering and operations Allen Fillion the city will begin providing water to customers from the new treatment plant in two phases.

Rose Valley-Lakeview system customers should expect to receive drinking water from the new plant before the end of November while West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard system users will have their taps turned on before the end of December.

"While the plant was not damaged during the wildfire, the area around the reservoir and some functional components were. The most immediate recovery efforts have been completed and the City is working closely with IHA to begin safely delivering water from the plant starting next month," the city said in a news release.

In a report for council, Fillion says final disinfection of various components of the new plant is currently underway.

"Once disinfection is complete and we have Interior Health Authority approval we will begin what is referred

to as a commissioning 28-day test whereby the plant must operate free of any major errors for 28 days, the last seven of which must be consecutive," he says.

"This is the process for final confirmation that the plant is operating as intended to confirm the contractor has met their obligations.

"During this process water will be fully treated through the new facility and will be delivered to residents in the Rose Valley – Lakeview system. This is expected to begin before the end of November. Residents will receive water exceeding Federal and Provincial Drinking Water Guidelines. The Rose Valley – Lakeview system serves an estimated 12,850 people."

At a cost of $75 million, the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is the largest project ever undertaken by the city.