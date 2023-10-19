Investigators not commenting day after West Kelowna police shooting

Photo: Cindy White RCMP and IIO investigators at the scene of a police shooting in West Kelowna.

Investigators remain tight-lipped a day after police shot a man following a brief standoff Wednesday afternoon at a porta-potty in West Kelowna.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is now at the scene of the shooting on Skyline Road in the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood.

The IIO investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death, regardless of if there is an accusation of wrongdoing. The agency initially said a statement would be expected by Wednesday afternoon, but have since then remained just as quiet as the RCMP.

Meanwhile, a resident of Skyline Road who witnessed the shooting Wednesday said he was told by investigators that the shot man survived, although that remains unconfirmed by authorities.

On Thursday, members of both the RCMP and IIO remained at the scene collecting evidence, focused on the porta-potty and surrounding area, which remains behind crime scene tape.

Neighbours are also being interviewed.

On Wednesday, RCMP said a major police response to the 700 block of Harvey Avenue and the incident on Skyline Road were connected.

Officers arrived on Skyline Road at roughly 2 p.m. Wednesday and surrounded a porta-potty in front of an empty lot.

“He must have been there, 20 minutes or so, and then he came out and then they shot him,” said a witness, adding the suspect “went about 10 metres” before police opened fire.

The suspect was then loaded into an ambulance.

This story will be updated when the IIO and RCMP provide a comment.