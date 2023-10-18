Watermain break affecting Gellatly, Westbank Centre

Photo: Pixabay

Some West Kelowna residents were left with little to no running water Wednesday evening.

The City of West Kelowna posted an alert on social media about a watermain break that was affecting an area of Gellatly and Westbank Centre around Brown Road South and The Pointe. There was little to no water pressure to the affected properties.

Those who need water Wednesday night were being directed to the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road.

Crews were working to repair the break and flush the lines. Once the water is restored, the city advises users to run their cold taps until the water runs clear.



